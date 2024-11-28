Anti ageing experiement goes wrong

Tech mogul Bryan Johnson, a well-known biohacker and millionaire, recently suffered a huge setback when his latest anti-ageing experiment took an unexpected turn.

The tech mogul shared disturbing images on Instagram showing a swollen, red face following an attempt to inject a “donor’s” fat into his face to regain a youthful appearance.

The anti-ageing procedure reportedly caused severe swelling to his face.

On Instagram, Bryan Johnson wrote he injected a fat-derived extracellular matrix into his face as part of first therapy under a procedure called “Project Baby Face”.

He said that immediately following the injections, his face began to blow up.

“And then it got worse, and worse, and worse until I couldn’t even see. It was a severe allergic reaction,” he added. Continue reading

