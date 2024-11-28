The serene grandeur of the Crypt Church located beneath the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, a significant Catholic pilgrimage site in the United States, served as the backdrop for an important moment for the Secular Institute Crusaders of Mary.

Soft candlelight flickered, creating shadows on the stone walls. The scent of incense filled the air, contributing to the reverent atmosphere. On Saturday, Nov. 23, Tongxin Lucy Lu became the first Chinese-born member of the Crusaders of Mary to take her temporary vows, marking a significant milestone for the secular institute.

About 130 family members, friends, and supporters of the Crusaders of Mary from all walks of life gathered for a poignant moment of dedication, creating a vibrant tapestry of humanity.

