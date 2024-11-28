Former Gloriavale members want compensation for work

A former Gloriavale member wants to be paid for his years of work in the West Coast commune to end what he calls exploitative practices against residents.

Hosea Courage spoke to 1News as the Employment Court made a new ruling that could pave the way to compensation for former residents.

He joined Daniel Pilgrim and Levi Courage in taking legal action to create change where he grew up. Read more

