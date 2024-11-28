The Vatican is working to define and potentially criminalise ‘spiritual abuse’ and ‘false mysticism’, aiming to treat them as standalone offences under Canon Law.

This move follows high-profile cases where spirituality was misused to justify abusive behaviour. With Pope Francis’s approval, a working group has been established to study the issue and propose concrete legal changes.

The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), in collaboration with the Dicastery for Legislative Texts, announced on 22 November the formation of this group. Archbishop Filippo Iannone, head of the legislative dicastery, will lead the initiative.

The goal is to create a clear legal framework to address spiritual abuse. This has often been considered an aggravating factor in other crimes rather than a crime in its own right.

Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, Prefect of the DDF, highlighted the need to refine terminology, particularly the term “false mysticism”. The cardinal described it as overly broad and ambiguous. He noted its current use in cases involving alleged supernatural phenomena, such as apparitions or visions. The term has also been linked to allegations of clerical abuse.

Particular moral gravity

The DDF’s 2024 Norms for Proceeding in the Discernment of Alleged Supernatural Phenomena already label the misuse of mystical experiences to manipulate or abuse as a matter of “particular moral gravity”.

However, the new working group will seek to formally categorise spiritual abuse as a distinct delict in canon law.

Recent scandals have drawn attention to the misuse of spirituality for abusive purposes. Former Jesuit Marko Rupnik, for example, faced allegations that he used spiritual justifications to exploit individuals while creating religious art. Similarly, accusations against Jean Vanier, founder of L’Arche, and leaders of other Catholic movements have involved claims of mixing spiritual authority with coercive behaviour.

Cardinal Fernández has emphasised the Church’s increased vigilance in addressing such issues. “Today, we are more vigilant than before when it comes to the possibility of mystical or spiritual elements being used to exploit or even abuse people” he stated.

News category: World.