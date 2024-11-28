Women in 20s lead suicide attempt cases in Japan

Based on age and gender, nearly 30 percent of people hospitalised in Japan following suicide attempts are women in their 20s, according to a report by the nation’s first suicide attempt data tracking system.

Among 1,987 attempted suicides recorded between December 2022 and December 2023, women in their 20s stood at 28 percent (570 people), followed by people in their 30s at 334 (around 17 percent).

The Japanese Society for Emergency Medicine (JSEM) released the report after compiling data gathered from a tracking system for people admitted to hospital after suicide attempts, the Asahi Shimbun reported on Nov. 26.

The system tracks cases of patients who were taken by ambulance to hospitals or emergency centres following an attempted suicide or self-harm.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.