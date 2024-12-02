Big Christmas surprise inside Christ Church Cathedral

Groups will be able to go inside the quake-damaged Christ Church Cathedral this Christmas – and there will be a massive surprise waiting inside for them.

Visitors will be greeted by a 10m steel City Mission Christmas tree which has been placed inside the cathedral for the ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ event.

Bookings will be taken from December 3 to 18 for groups of up to 50 visitors at a time on weekdays. Each person will need to give a $25 koha donation which will go to the Christchurch City Mission. Read more

