Holy Redeemer growing sons and daughters

Controversial Catholic sect Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer seems to be expanding rather than going away.

Earlier this year following Vatican advice, Bishop Michael Gielen instructed the Sons (aka Transalpine Redemptorists) to leave the Christchurch Catholic diocese. That order was later rescinded but others were not.

They may not, however, celebrate Mass or conduct any other “priestly ministry” for anyone outside their religious community.

Growth pains

Rather than follow Vatican instructions, the Catholic sect is in expansion mode. As CathNews recently reported, they’re re staying in the Christchurch diocese where they have bought a church and land from the (blindsided) Anglican Church.

The Sons have also appealed Gielen’s orders, saying they will take him to the Catholic equivalent of the Supreme Court.

With the new property, the cult’s entire New Zealand property portfolio has a rateable value of $5 million.

Abusive power-hungry leaders

Former sect members fear the group’s leadership will never cede control. The Church should do more to stop them, they say.

Fr Colin Marshall says his former superior, Fr Michael Mary enjoyed having control over people.

One aspect of his management style is to isolate members from their families, he says.

Several former members – or their families – attest to this.

As an example, after not having a relationship with her child for several years, one mother recently discovered that might be because her child had joined the Sons.

Now, they have a family she is not allowed to see. The loss is “devastating” she says.

“They’ve been brainwashed and they need help.”

Another former member says outsiders have no idea how extreme the Canterbury group has become.

“If you haven’t been in there and heard Fr Michael talking, and heard his sermons and the way he communicates … he has these people completely under his thumb.”

She says the sect’s defiant expansion … “tells you it’s about establishing power and control”.

A man who left the sect after growing disillusioned with Fr Mary’s leadership says the Sons’ teachings grew increasingly extreme the more involved that priest became.

As a result members involve him in their personal decisions.

Even those who feel abused stay because most haven’t experienced the Latin Mass outside the sect, a former member says.

“So it’s like, because they offer the Latin Mass, it gives them this seal of authority and authenticity to anything and everything they say.”

The Sons’ deny all the pressure and abuse allegations, saying “There is no cult. There is no control”.

Cult wants concessions!

Son’s leader Michael Mary says he could be willing to do as he’s asked – if a few concessions are granted.

He has written to Gielen saying his community will leave if three permanent replacement priests are found from one of three named traditional Church communities.

He says leaving would also be on the condition that it would involve no dereliction of duty on the Sons’ part.

Liturgy expert and theologian Fr Joe Grayland has followed the drama surrounding the controversial Catholic sect. He says that the no dereliciont of duty condition probably means the Sons want to be absolved of any alleged wrongdoing.

