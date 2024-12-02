Church leaders ask court to show cathedral arsonist mercy

Catholic Church leaders in Palmerston North have urged a District Court judge to take an empathetic approach to sentencing Tony MacDonald, who set fire to the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in April 2023.

MacDonald had been in prison since May 2023.

He appeared in the Palmerston North District Court on Wednesday charged with arson.

He was also charged with additional offences including unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and possessing $13,000 worth of cancer drugs.

Restorative justice

The court was told Catholic church leaders had had a successful restorative justice meeting with MacDonald and he apologised for his actions.

MacDonald told the court he found the church to be a place of “solace and calm“ and he had visited it several times while struggling with his demons.

The judge noted the church leaders were not seeking restitution.

Instead, they asked him to take note of concerns they have for MacDonald’s wellbeing.

MacDonald also provided the court with a “well-written” letter of remorse.

Cars, drugs and a fire

MacDonald’s foray into crime began two years ago in Blenheim when he stole a car. When police stopped him, they discovered he had 46 morphine tablets in his possession.

It was four months later that he set fire to curtains inside the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, causing significant damage.

The building was closed for a number of weeks while repairs took place.

Although MacDonald pleaded guilty to the arson charge, he said the fire was an accident.

Mid-2023 was a bad time for MacDonald as it was then – between April and May – that he also stole a MidCentral health car along with $13,000 worth of oncology drugs.

Trauma noted

Before sentencing MacDonald to 28 months in jail, Judge Bruce Northwood noted he had been through his own personal trauma, which family said resulted in him turning to methamphetamine and alcohol to cope.

Contributing factors towards his offending were put down to trauma, grief and substance abuse.

A psychologist found he was suspicious and anti-social and had conspiratory thoughts.

Northwood said a pre-sentence report found MacDonald lacked remorse for stealing the Midcentral health car and felt confronted by the idea he set deliberately set the cathedral alight.

Source

News category: New Zealand, Top Story.