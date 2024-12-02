NZ Jewish community faces anti-Semitic threats, violence and abuse

New Zealand’s Jewish community has seen an increase in anti-Semitic incidents during the past 13 months, including death threats, and abusive behaviour.

In a new report provided to the Herald by the New Zealand Jewish Council, figures showed in the 12 months from October 7, 2023, there were 227 recorded anti-Semitic incidents – a jump from 166 incidents in the eight-and-a-half years prior.

“Since the start of 2024, the number and severity of antisemitic incidents has decreased, however, there are still approximately 3.6 times more reported incidents than prior to 7 October 2023,” the report said. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.