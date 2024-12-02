NZ Bishops and scorned woman want Bishop Drennan laicised

A woman who allegedly had separate sexual relationships with two Catholic clergy – a bishop and a priest – wants both men laicised.

The two men are Bishop Charles Drennan, who resigned as Bishop of Palmerston North in 2019 but remains a priest and still holds the title of bishop, and Fr Larry Rustia, who, after a period of suspension, returned to ‘supervised’ ministry.

The woman is Annie Benefield (taking the photo). The photo is on the occasion of her graduation from Good Shepherd College in Auckland where candidates train mainly for the priesthood.

NZ bishops want Drennan laicised – Vatican does not

In a statement, Stephen Lowe, president of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference, said New Zealand officials believe “Drennan’s actions, reported by a number of complainants, were wholly unacceptable” and “rise to the level of seriousness that warrants his removal from the priesthood”.

The Vatican appears to disagree.

Lowe said multiple bishops have repeatedly and unsuccessfully asked the Vatican to laicise Drennan.

However, Lowe did not address why the Vatican did not act.

“We will continue to make the case at every opportunity” he said.

The Vatican required Drennan’s resignation in August 2019. It was accepted at the end of September and announced in early October 2019.

As part of Drenan’s resignation, the Vatican required him not to present himself as a bishop using episcopal regalia and dress and to also not engage in any public ministry.

The new Bishop of Palmerston North, John Adams, is also aware of Drenan’s case.

“Several women have reported that Bishop Charles has had a sexual relationship with them. Although he has not been in public ministry in our country for some years now, we are still waiting for a final determination from Rome about his future as a cleric” Adams wrote to parishioners throughout the Palmerston North diocese.

Archbishop Gábor Pintér, the Vatican’s representative in New Zealand, said the Vatican has a policy of not commenting on open cases. He declined to answer questions.

Two men, two affairs

Benefield, the Whanganui woman at the centre of the story was engaged to be married during part of the 10 years she was in a relationship with one or other either of the clerics.

She confesses she had sexual relations with Drennan (who admits some of her claims) and subsequently with Filipino priest Larry Rustia (who admits her claims are mainly true).

Eventually her affair with Drennan ended and her relationship with Rustia began and petered out; Benefield was left with a shaky faith, post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis and a keen desire to see both men released from their priestly state.

Eventually, after seeking advice, Benefield went to the National Office for Professional Standards (Nops) – the complaints authority of the Church in New Zealand.

Nops commissioned an investigator, who trawled through messages Benefield provided, interviewed Benefield, Drennan and Rustia, and spoke to several of Benefield’sfamily and friends.

In 2019, the investigator reported that her complaints were supported.

Rustia

While investigating Drennan, Nops also checked out Rustia.

After admitting to the affair, Rustia was suspended from the ministry in 2019 and sent to Australia for psychological therapy.

However according to Lowe, multiple psychologists reviewed his case and recommended that he return to ministry under supervision.

Around 2020, Rustia was assigned as a parish priest in Kaitaia.

“But I love my vocation and I wished to continue it. I was permitted to do so, but with a safety plan. That includes regular engagement with a psychologist, a psychiatrist, a spiritual director, an external supervisor and senior clergy. I have followed that plan for five years.”

Rustia says he deeply regrets his mistake with Benefield.

Lowe said the church has not received any further complaints concerning him.

Benefield today

As part of two financial settlements from the Catholic Church, Benefield initially did not want the matters to become public.

She says however that her loyalty to the Church motivated her to share her story publicly for the first time.

She is adamant that Rustia and Drennan should no longer be priests.

“They have such power and such a gift in what they can do.

“Speaking as a Catholic, it’s so special and so holy.

“The Church did the wrong thing for a long time, but it seems like they’re trying to do the right thing now” she said.

Despite the pain, delays and secrecy, she said progress would prove “it wasn’t the church who had done this. It was those men”.

Source

News category: New Zealand.