Philippine vice president publicly threatens to have the president assassinated

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte (pictured) said Saturday she has contracted an assassin to kill the president, his wife and the House of Representatives speaker if she herself is killed, in a brazen public threat that she warned was not a joke.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin referred the “active threat” against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to an elite presidential guards force “for immediate proper action.” It was not immediately clear what actions would be taken against the vice president.

The Presidential Security Command boosted Marcos’ security and said it considered the vice president’s threat, which was “made so brazenly in public,” a national security issue.

The presidential security force said it was “coordinating with law enforcement agencies to detect, deter, and defend against any and all threats to the president and the first family.”

Duterte, a lawyer, later tried to walk back her remarks and said they were not an actual threat but only an expression of concern over an unspecified threat to her own life.

"If I expressed the concern, they will say that's a threat to the life of the president?" she said.

