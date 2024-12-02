Pope Francis received members of the International Theological Commission on November 28 and emphasised the “need to put Christ back at the centre, and second, to develop a theology of synodality.”

The Pope recalled that the year 2025 is a jubilee year dedicated to hope, as well as the 1700th anniversary of the Ecumenical Council of Nicaea (now Iznik, Turkey, which he said is considering visiting).

A document by the Commission “intended to shed light on the timeliness of the faith professed at Nicaea” could “prove invaluable, in the course of the Jubilee Year, to nourish and deepen the faith of believers and, based on the figure of Jesus, to offer insights and reflections useful for a new cultural and social paradigm inspired by the humanity of Christ,” the Pope said.

