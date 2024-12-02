Pope welcomes ceasefire in Lebanon: “Glimmer of peace”

Pope Francis welcomed the ceasefire in Lebanon and hoped that it would be respected by all parties, the head of the Catholic Church said on Sunday in St Peter’s Square.

Francis is now making an urgent appeal to all Lebanese politicians “so that a president of the republic is elected without delay and the institutions return to their normal function in order to carry out the necessary reforms and guarantee the country’s role as an example of peaceful coexistence between the different religions”.

In this context, Francis expressed his hope that this “glimmer of peace” could lead to a ceasefire on all other fronts. The release of the Israeli hostages and access to humanitarian aid for the Palestinian population are particularly close to his heart.

