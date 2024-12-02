Singapore hangs fourth person in three weeks

Singapore hanged a 35-year-old Singaporean-Iranian man for drug trafficking on Nov 29, its fourth in less than a month, despite appeals from Tehran to “reconsider” his execution.

The United Nations and rights groups say capital punishment has no proven deterrent effect and have called for it to be abolished. Still, Singaporean officials insist it has helped make the country one of Asia’s safest.

Masoud Rahimi Mehrzad, a Singaporean citizen born in the city-state to a Singaporean mother and an Iranian father, was convicted in 2013 for drug trafficking.

Appeals against his conviction and sentence, as well as petitions for clemency from the president, had been dismissed. After he was informed of his impending hanging, Masoud filed an 11th-hour appeal to stay his execution, which was dismissed by the Court of Appeal on Nov 28.

