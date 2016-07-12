‘Mosque-mobile’ makes praying easier in gridlocked Jakarta

JAKARTA: As the call to prayer rang out across the Indonesian capital, Sutikno faced a dilemma – the devout Muslim needed to set off through Jakarta’s notorious traffic to pick up his wife but did not want to miss out on worshipping.

However for him and others juggling the demands of hectic, 21st century life and piety in the crowded capital of the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, a solution has just pulled up.

The “mosque-mobile” started cruising through Jakarta in June as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan drew to a close, aiming to ensure Muslims did not miss out on prayers by setting up in busy places, such as near festivals and sports events.

Related stories Top Ten worst places to be a Christain The top ten countries for persecuting Christians over the last year were ranked: North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Maldive...

News category: Odd Spot.