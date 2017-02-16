Communion can be given to some in irregular unions

The Vatican’s legal chief says according to Amoris Laetitia’s provisions, Communion can be given to people in irregular unions.

But – this is only possible if they want to change their situations but cannot act on their desire because doing so would lead to further sin.

In his new book The Eighth Chapter of the Post-Synodal Apostolic Exhortation Amoris Laetitia, legal chief Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio says he is not writing as a canon law expert but is trying to “unpack [Amoris’s] rich doctrinal and pastoral message.”

He says he wrote the book because “this part of the document [the eighth chapter] is not very ample and, perhaps because of the content and the form, this chapter has been judged either with negativity or with a certain reserve.

“The Church could admit to the Penitence and Eucharist the faithful who find themselves in illegitimate unions [who] want to change that situation, but can’t act on their desire,” he says.

“I believe that we can sustain, with sure and tranquil conscience, that the doctrine, in this case, is respected.”

