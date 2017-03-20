Anniversary of ISIS genocide marked

The anniversary of ISIS crimes being recognised as genocide was marked in the US with a gathering of the Genocide Coalition: lawmakers advocates and survivors.

On 17 March last year, former Secretary of State John F. Kerry, said ISIS (IS, Islamic State, Daesh) “is responsible for genocide against groups in areas under its control, including Yazidis, Christians and Shia Muslims.”

After a 393-0 vote, Kerry designated the Islamic State’s crimes as genocide.

The Genocide Coalition is urging the Trump administration to turn those words into action.

The Coalition is asking Trump’s administration and the international community to:

“Take swift action to secure, stabilize and economically revitalize these communities, as part of a larger effort to stabilize Iraq;

“Identify and punish those who aided and abetted ISIS in its campaign of genocide and terror;

“Appoint to key positions qualified persons who will pursue these and related humanitarian and national security priorities.”

