Wedding couple’s gifts go to night shelter

Monday, March 20th, 2017

A Tauranga couple decided to forgo wedding gifts, instead asking their guests for a donation for the Tauranga Moana Night Shelter.

The couple were gifted just over $2000 for the shelter and said they already had plenty of household appliances and cutlery sets. Continue reading

