Nigerian Christians starved in refugee camps

Thursday, March 30th, 2017

Nigerian Christians are being starved in refugee camps.

They are often forced to the back of food and essential supply queues by other refugees because they are Christian and in the minority.

They have had to flee from Boko Haram and are in camps in northern Nigeria.

 

 

 

