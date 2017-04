Indian Christians fear violence.

They know an eruption of violence can happen anytime, says Veronique Vogel.

Vogel is head of projects in Asia for international Catholic charity Aid to the Church In Need.

She has recently returned from a fact-finding visit to the Church in Odisha State.

That is where, in 2008, in Kandhamal, Hindu mob violence led to killing about 100 Christians and displacing thousands. Read more

