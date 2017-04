Martin Luther King’s dream of “integral human development” of all peoples is a work that must continue today.

It must continue in the world and in the Catholic Church, a US bishop, Edward K. Braxton, told participants at a Vatican conference.

” The racial divide in the United States and, sadly, in the Catholic Church in the United States is not something of the past. It is very much something of the present,” he said. Read more

