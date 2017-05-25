  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

The man who received the Eucharist in Space

Thursday, May 25th, 2017

Astronaut Mike Hopkins spent six months on the International Space Station (ISS) in 2013.

He took with him a pyx with six consecrated hosts broken into four pieces.

It was enough so that he could take Communion once a week for the 24 weeks he was aboard the ISS. Continue reading

Related Posts:

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,