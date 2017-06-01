Retired Judge gives $115k to Labour: ‘Socialism closer to Gospel than free enterprise’

A retired High Court judge who donated $115,000 to Labour says the party’s principles reflect those of his religion.

In Labour’s first large donation for some time, Robert Smellie, QC, gave $100,000 this month, on top of the $15,000 he gave in December.

Smellie told the Herald one reason was his religion.

“[Former PM] Michael Joseph Savage once said, ‘Labour is Christianity in action’. And I am a practising Anglican and as such I see socialism as being far closer to the Gospel than free enterprise.” Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.