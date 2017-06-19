Leaked Aussie education funding reveals money-go-round

Leaked education funding modelling shows the way Australia’s public, Catholic and private schools may be affected by the Senate’s decision to block or support Gonski 2.0: the Turnbull government’s school funding model.

The model would see a money-go-round in Australia’s education budget, with the country’s public schools getting an extra $4 billion over the next 10 years. At the same time, Catholic schools will be $4.6 billion worse off than they are under the current regime.

The private school sector us likely to see little change. Read more

