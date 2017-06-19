  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Leaked Aussie education funding reveals money-go-round

Monday, June 19th, 2017

Leaked education funding modelling shows the way Australia’s public, Catholic and private schools may be affected by the Senate’s decision to block or support Gonski 2.0: the Turnbull government’s school funding model.

The model would see a money-go-round in Australia’s education budget, with the country’s public schools getting an extra $4 billion over the next 10 years. At the same time, Catholic schools will be $4.6 billion worse off than they are under the current regime.

The private school sector us likely to see little change. Read more

