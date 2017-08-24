The first two days – Cardinal Pietro Parolin’s visit to Russia

Cardinal Pietro Parolin’s four-day visit to Russia is stacked with meetings with government and Orthodox Church officials. The meetings’ focus is on finding peaceful solutions to global conflicts.

After meeting with Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, Parolin – who is the Vatican Secretary of State and its top diplomat – said the meetings so far have been intense. He offered his thanks to the Russian authorities for their cordial welcome.

In their talks on topics of international interest, Parolin reiterated the Holy See’s desire to find “just and lasting solutions” for the global conflicts raging in “the Middle East, Ukraine and various other regions of the world.

“If, in such dramatic situations, the Holy See is more directly active in the effort to promote initiatives aimed at alleviating the suffering of peoples, at the same time it clearly expresses the appeal that the common good prevail;

“… principally justice, lawfulness, the truth of facts and the abstention of manipulating them, and the safe and dignified living conditions for civilian populations,” Parolin said.

During the press conference following their talks, the Holy See and the Russian Federation signed an Agreement waiving visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports.

Parolin and Lavrov called this a sign of the two countries’ desire to continue to work together on bilateral relations and issues of international concern.

On Wednesday Parolin met with President Vladimir Putin to discuss international crises including Syria and the plight of Christians in the Middle East.

Putin later reported a “trusting and constructive dialogue” between Russia and the Holy See.

Parolin’s visit represents an increasing “eastward facing” diplomacy under Pope Francis’s direction.

