Racism, prejudice, violence – sins of a nation

Bishops in the US say racism, prejudice and violence are sins U.S. society and the Church itself must work at to eliminate.

This month’s violent “Unite the Right” protests in Charlottesville, Virginia have resulted in the bishops making a new resolution to oppose and eliminate racism.

“The times demand it; our Gospel demands it,” Bishop George Murry says.

African-American Murry joined the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo to announce a new anti-racism effort for the dioceses, parishes, schools and other institutions.

“Recent events reveal yet another reminder of what can be traced back to the original sin of the United States: racism,” Murry says.

The Bishops Conference has established a new ‘Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism’ to lead this work, which Murry will chair.

The new committee’s brief is “to focus on addressing the sin of racism in our society and even in our church and the urgent need to come together as a society to find solutions.”

DiNardo says the new committee will be “wholly dedicated to engaging the church and our society to work together in unity to challenge the sin of racism, to listen to persons who are suffering under this sin, and to come together in the love of Christ to know one another as brothers and sisters.”

News category: World.