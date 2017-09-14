Education and the Catholic church in Papua New Guinea

The Catholic church has a big role in developing education in Papua New Guinea and it plans to provide more and better education services.

The National Catholic Education Commission has launched its five-year strategic plan, covering the period from 2017 to 2021. Representatives from the Education Department and development partners joined the Church for the launch.

Chairman of the strategic plan committee is Fr Paul Jennings.

He says five-year plan is the result of thorough analysis of expectations of people who would like to see what education will be like in the future.

“The plan is incorporated with its historical pillars into the modern society in bringing quality education in a culture that is complex and changing”, says Jennings.

The strategic plan is in line with this year’s education theme ‘quality for improved education standard’. It is aimed to build the capacity of both teachers and education leaders and managers.

National Catholic education secretary, Michael Ova says the pillars in the plan include:

Catholic identity and mission

quality teaching learning

staff and student well-being and

leadership and management.

Mr Ova says there is no doubt that in national statistics review, education standards are falling. He says the plan will enhance competency and skills and create and enable an environment for teachers in Catholic institutions.

“In the long run, the plan will empower better qualification, lift standard to students’ performance and value, and leadership in education,” he says.

The second secretary for development, co-operation and education at the Australian High Commission, Nicola Simpson, says the Australian government shares history, geography and people with Papua New Guinea.

She says Australia and Papua New Guinea are linked in a donor and recipient manner. But they also partner on a bigger and broader relationship, including education.

