Catholic Filipino priest Teresito “Chito” Suganob is finally free, having been held hostage by Islamic State-linked militants for almost four months in the war-torn city of Marawi.

According to The New York Times, the priest was rescued late on Saturday by the Philippines military, as it moved closer to rooting out the remaining gunmen from one of their last strongholds, the Bato Ali Mosque. Continue reading

News category: Asia Pacific, News Shorts.