Keeping kids safe in cyber-space

A Church-sponsored international summit on how to protect children from online sexual exploitation is taking place in Rome this week.

Discussion topics include how children and teenagers can be protected from sextortion, sexting, cyber-bullying, harassment and exploitation.

The Vatican’s top diplomat, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, is among those addressing the summit. His talk is entitled: “The Holy See and its commitment to combatting sex abuse online.”

Pope Francis will attend the conference near the end of the week.

Jesuit priest Hans Zollner, Head of the Center for Child Protection and a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, says the topic is a dangerous issue for “many, many young people in the world today.”

Zollner says he has spoken to many parents who do not know what to do about online bullying.

“We will start now, but again this is just one step in a very long journey that needs persistence and perseverance – and we try to make our contribution to that.”

The summit was organised by the Pontifical Gregorian University’s Centre for Child Protection.

