Water is for everyone, especially poor people says Cardinal

Thursday, October 26th, 2017

Although water scarcity may create conflict and even war, it may generate opportunities for partnerships and collaborations to benefit especially the poor, says Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin. Read more

