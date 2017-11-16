  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Mother, father not PC

Thursday, November 16th, 2017

Mother, father – they used to be ok – but they will no longer be included on school enrolment forms at at Catholic primary school in London.

The school was ordered to revise its admission forms after a parent objected the terms “mother” and “father” discriminated against separated, step or gay parents. Read more

