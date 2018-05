Maria Gaetana Agnesi was an 18th-century mathematician who became the first woman to write a major calculus textbook.

In 1739, she told her father she wanted to become a nun. He balked, but agreed to let her spend more time studying mathematics and theology.

Agnesi never entered a convent, but she also never married or had children, taking an alternate path as a lay Catholic who devoted her life to acts of charity.

