Catholic Discovery – a new face for the Catholic Enquiry Centre

Catholic Discovery is a new approach The Catholic Enquiry Centre (CEC) has developed in an attempt to broaden its target audience.

The new approach has been taken because the CEC wants to engage with people who are not Christians, those who may once have been Christians as well as those active in the Church.

The aim is to provide an opportunity for all people to discover more about the community and today’s Catholic church.

CEC Director, Fr Neil Vaney, says Catholic Discovery involves a process of learning about the Catholic faith.

“Our approach with teaching is to utilise online platforms. We know our audiences use these channels,” he said.

Vaney said the CEC wanted to share faith-based messages that people may not be able to access anywhere else.

“As part of this we have built Catholic Discovery and established branding that is more visual and vibrant.

“This fresh look better reflects our commitment to today’s missionary challenges.”

Vaney said the new logo offers a more contemporary presentation and will be used on all their digital platforms.

He said the icon is deliberately ambiguous. When you look at it, you may see a flame, a path or even a dove.

It is a metaphor that shows you can find many things within the Christian faith.

The colour purple has been used to represent Christ’s suffering on the cross.

The CEC is currently reviewing its website and creating an Instagram account.

