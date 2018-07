The superior of Mother Teresa’s order Missionaries of Charity, says an employee and two nuns from the hospital that cares for single mothers have been arrested.

They allegedly sold a newborn to a couple for about €1,500.

The three women have been taking newborns from single mothers and then selling them.

“We are completely shocked by what has happened in our home. It should never have happened,” Sr. Mary Prema, superior of the congregation, says. Read more

