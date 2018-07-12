British doctor sacked because he says gender’s determined at birth

A British doctor lost his National Health Service job because he refused to renounce his belief that gender is determined at birth.

When his instructor said reports must only refer to the patient – or “client” – by the sex that person identified themselves as, the doctor says a discussion took place among the medics about the “fluid” nature of gender.

“I said that I had a problem with this.”

The National Health Service doctor says his right to freedom of speech has been denied and he has been classed “unfit” to work for the department because of his religious convictions. Read more

