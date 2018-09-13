  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Germany’s churches warn against racism upsurge

Thursday, September 13th, 2018

An upsurge in racism in Germany has prompted German bishops urge those who ‘see themselves as Christians’ to oppose it.

“Seizing this opportunity to stir up anger and hate against foreigners or those who think differently from us, or using violence against them is too reprehensible,” Bishop Gerhard Feige said in a statement circulated on social media networks. Read more

