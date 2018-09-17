GIVEN Institute for mentoring young Catholic women launched

The GIVEN Institute is a new nonprofit organisation dedicated to mentoring young Catholic women through a high-caliber, faith-focused leadership programme.

Launched last week, the Institute engages and supports young women in evangelisation, vocational discernment and professional advancement.

“There are plenty of leadership programs in the private sector; there is no reason we can’t do it with a faith component,” the organisation’s founder and executive director, Elise Italiano, says.

“At a time where millennial women are disaffiliating from the Church in increasing numbers, it would be really important for the Church to turn its attention to shoring up the faithfulness of the women who do want to serve the Church, so that they can carry on the legacy of faithful women who have gone before them,” she says.

The Institute aims to continue that legacy by confronting two major challenges young Catholic women: disaffiliation from the faith and Church, and a lack of integration of their gifts in areas of Church ministry. These

In addition, the Institute says the Church’s vision for women’s dignity and development will form the baseline from which it will develop its young leaders’ programmes.

Two related programmes will form the basis of the Institute’s work.

The Catholic Young Women’s Leadership Forum; this will be held every two to three years. Discussions will include vocational discernment, post-missionary work, and secular professional careers. The forum will feature keynote speakers, spiritual accompaniment, plus networking opportunities, in addition to specific workshops and speakers.

The “Art of Accompaniment Mentoring Program” for alumnae of the Leadership Forum will be launched.

After the Leadership Forum, GIVEN will release digital webinars to assist with ongoing formation and to “extend the exploration of topics covered at the forum.”

The mentoring programme aims to build a network of female leaders who will meet with forum attendees on a one-on-one basis and provide them with personalized accompaniment.

