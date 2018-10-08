Pope donates $100,000 to Indonesia’s disaster relief

Through the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, Pope Francis has, in a first emergency phase, sent a contribution of $100,000 to disaster relief in Indonesia.

The Vatican press reported that this sum is intended to be “an immediate expression of the feeling of spiritual closeness and fatherly encouragement from the Holy Father towards the people and territories affected and will be shared, in collaboration with the Apostolic Nunciature, among the areas most affected by the catastrophe.”

The Dicastery’s contribution to the disaster relief is part of the aid that is being activated throughout the Catholic Church.

In addition to various Episcopal Conferences, it involves numerous charitable organisations.

Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and Malteser International were among Catholic aid agencies sending emergency response teams to Indonesia.

The local CRS team is working closely with its Caritas partner and additional teams have been deployed from around the world to assist with pipeline logistics, temporary shelter and relief supplies.

CRS is supporting Caritas staff and volunteers to respond to people’s most urgent needs with temporary shelter materials like tarps, blankets and sleeping mats, as well as sanitation kits, clean-up and other supplies.

“Because of the many injured survivors, the healthcare facilities need to be put back into service as soon as possible,” says Nicole Müller, Mission Director of Malteser International in Indonesia.

“Therefore, we will equip the centres with medical equipment and medicines.”

In addition, Malteser International is providing emergency funds to allow relief supplies to be distributed to surrounding communities.

Help has also come from the Catholic church in Korea and in Italy

