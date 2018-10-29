  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Catholics face choices in midst of ‘demonic storm’

Monday, October 29th, 2018

A senior Vatican cardinal believes Catholics face two choices as the Church experiences a “perfect demonic storm” due to sexual abuse.

“We are at a moment of serious crisis, probably the greatest crisis our Church has faced in many centuries,” said Cardinal Edwin O’Brien, who visited New Zealand from September 13 to 16. Continue reading in NZCatholic

