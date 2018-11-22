  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Auckland churches given a reprieve before new rates come in

Thursday, November 22nd, 2018

Auckland churches are getting a one-year breather before Auckland Council brings in higher rates on facilities not used for religious purposes.

Three months ago the council contacted hundreds of churches telling them to ignore big rates increases, which came into effect this financial year without political input.

