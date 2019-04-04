Caritas alarmed over Pacific climate change

Alarm over displacement in Papua New Guinea caused by climate change was expressed last week during a meeting at the Catholic Bishops’ Conference in Port Moresby.

The gathering focused particularly on climate change and specifically on the issue of the Cartaret islands in the autonomous region of Bougainville and the Manam islands in Madang province.

Matthew McGarry, of Catholic Relief Services, part of the Catholic Caritas network, said, “every day and every year that passes, we see climate change as one of the greatest advocates of misery and despair”. Read more

