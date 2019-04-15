  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Sonny Bill Williams: What led him to finding Islam

Monday, April 15th, 2019

All Blacks star Sonny Bill Willaims sat down with British Muslim convert John Fontain in the wake of the March 15th mosque attacks.

He spoke about what the religion means to him, how he has struggled with acceptance in society, the toll the Christchurch attack has taken on his family and how special it was to have his mum Lee accept the Islamic faith alongside him. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,