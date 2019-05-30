  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Catholic Church calls on Modi to lead ‘strong and inclusive India’

Thursday, May 30th, 2019

The Catholic Church says it wants to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in building a “New India”.

“On behalf of the Catholic Church in India, and on my own behalf, I extend my heartiest congratulations to you and to the Bharatiya Janata Party on the emphatic election victory.

“The people of India have given a clear mandate for a stable and effective Government,” wrote Cardinal Oswald Gracias, the Archbishop of Bombay and president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India. Read more

