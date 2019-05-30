Catholic Church calls on Modi to lead ‘strong and inclusive India’

The Catholic Church says it wants to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in building a “New India”.

“On behalf of the Catholic Church in India, and on my own behalf, I extend my heartiest congratulations to you and to the Bharatiya Janata Party on the emphatic election victory.

"The people of India have given a clear mandate for a stable and effective Government," wrote Cardinal Oswald Gracias, the Archbishop of Bombay and president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India.

