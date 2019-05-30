  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Owner of Noah’s Ark sues over rain damage

Thursday, May 30th, 2019

The owner of the life-size replica of Noah’s Ark in Northern Kentucky has sued its insurers for refusing to cover rain damage.

Ark Encounter, which unveiled the 510-foot-long model in 2016, says that heavy rains in 2017 and 2018 caused a landslide on its access road, and its five insurance carriers refused to cover nearly $1 million in damages. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,