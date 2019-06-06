  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Police say ‘Holy Spirit’ saved speeder from ticket

Thursday, June 6th, 2019

Divine intervention may have saved a German speeder from a hefty fine, according to police. At least he has Mother Nature to thank.

Viersen police have shared a speed camera photo on Facebook that shows a dove in flight covering the face of a Renault Twingo driver caught doing 34 mph (54 kph) in an 18 mph (30 kph) zone. Read more

