Children flee organ harvesters

Children, political prisoners, vulnerable and poor people are fleeing to the UK to escape gangs of organ harvesters.

Lungs, kidneys, livers, hearts and corneas are reportedly among the most sought-after organs. They are sold on the black market around the world for thousands-of-pounds.

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) data shows there were six referrals to its National Referral Mechanism (NRM) in 2018. This scheme is designed to support victims of human trafficking and modern slavery.

The number of referrals is increasing with 18 suspected child and adult victims flagged to the NCA by police, local authorities or charities between 2012 and 2018.

Experts say the true number is likely to be far higher. Where modern slavery is a “hidden” crime, experts say organ harvesting is particularly traumatic. Its victims are likely to be vulnerable, poor and unable to speak out.

Over the past six months, an Independent Tribunal Into Forced Organ Harvesting of Prisoners of Conscience in China, known as the China Tribunal, has been hearing evidence in the UK from medical experts, human rights investigators and alleged victims.

The Tribunal, spearheaded by Sir Geoffrey Nice QC, published a damning report this week, saying the British government ‘ignored’ Chinese organ harvesting.

For more than a decade, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has been accused of “acts of cruelty and wickedness” that match those of “medieval torturers and executioners”.

Victims have allegedly had their bodies cut open – some while still alive – for their kidneys, livers, hearts, lungs, cornea and skin to be removed and turned into commodities for sale.

The tribunal says China is a “criminal state” which, “beyond reasonable doubt” has committed crimes against humanity, acts of torture, and that enemies of the state continue to be medically tested and killed for their organs.

