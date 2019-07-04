  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Watershed report on Māori health highlights racism

Thursday, July 4th, 2019

A watershed Waitangi Tribunal report backs claims the system is racist, finding the Crown has breached the Treaty in failing to give Māori control over a primary health system that works for them.

The report says the system is racist, Māori health is a humanitarian crisis, the government has failed Māori, and it should apologise. Continue reading

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,