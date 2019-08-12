  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Charity thieves asked to “do the right thing”

Monday, August 12th, 2019

On his quest to help the homeless Tiny Deane saved up for a trailer to help shift people into new homes.

Now he’s asking for help to get it back after thieves made off with it in a night raid. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,