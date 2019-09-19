Calls for Catholic schools to be abolished to tackle Glasgow sectarianism

A former top cop has claimed Catholic schools should be abolished to help tackle sectarianism on the streets of Glasgow.

Tom Wood a former Deputy Chief Constable, has questioned whether religious segregation in schools remains acceptable, and urged authorities to address root causes of the divide.

Last week the council decided to ban six Loyalist and Republican parades through the city over the weekend following violent scenes over consecutive weeks.

This prompted hundreds of protesters to line George Square on Saturday morning to challenge the decision.

