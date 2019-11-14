  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Destiny Church’s Hannah Tamaki calls for ban on new mosques

Thursday, November 14th, 2019

Destiny Church leader Hannah Tamaki’s political party says it will ban new “mosques, temples and other foreign buildings of worship” if elected.

Vision NZ – which had to change its name after its original suggestion, the Coalition Party, was rejected by election authorities – has made the promise in an inflammatory announcement railing against multiculturalism. Read more

